SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in XPeng by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,424,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 295,592 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,736,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of XPEV opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

