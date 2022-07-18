Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.99. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

