Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $105,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 21.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 21.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

