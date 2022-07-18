Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

