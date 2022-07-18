B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 2,433 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 424,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

