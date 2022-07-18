Element Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 85,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $84.54 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

