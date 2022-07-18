Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 424,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

