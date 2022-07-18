Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

