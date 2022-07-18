Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 85,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

