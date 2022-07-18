Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.73 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

