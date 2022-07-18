Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Position Lessened by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.