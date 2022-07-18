Financial Partners Group Inc Has $705,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.73 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

