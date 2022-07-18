Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $44.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

