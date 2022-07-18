Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.82 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FENY stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

