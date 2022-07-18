ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

ARKK stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

