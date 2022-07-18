Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shineco Price Performance

Shares of Shineco stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

About Shineco

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 1,163.61%.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

