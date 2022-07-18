Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 2,858 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

