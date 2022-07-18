iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.