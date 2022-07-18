Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,425,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IETC opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

