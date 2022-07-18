Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Decreases By 26.9%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($38.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €35.10 ($35.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($27.50) to €28.00 ($28.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

About Scor

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.