Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Decreases By 26.9%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €38.00 ($38.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.00) to €35.10 ($35.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($27.50) to €28.00 ($28.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
