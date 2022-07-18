FIDELIS iM LLC Purchases Shares of 5,466 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.54 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

