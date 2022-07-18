Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 1,260 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

