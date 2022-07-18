SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.
SelectQuote Stock Up 2.6 %
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Further Reading
