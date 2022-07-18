Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,963,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

