Financial Partners Group Inc Has $479,000 Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

