Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 755,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Eliem Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

