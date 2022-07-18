Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,028 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,530,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $134.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.