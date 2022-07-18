Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROV opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PROV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

