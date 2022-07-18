Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 726.8 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.38. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.