Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

