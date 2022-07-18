Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

