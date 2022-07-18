Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Decreases By 27.1%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Cuentas by 40.0% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUEN opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

About Cuentas

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,663.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.38%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.