Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Drops By 27.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 3.9 %

CRDF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

