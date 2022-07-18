Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Drops By 27.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 311.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 3.9 %

CRDF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.