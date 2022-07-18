AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
AdvanSix Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ASIX stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $940.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.85.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AdvanSix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Read More
