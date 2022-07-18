Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 3,977 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.92 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.