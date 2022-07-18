Ibex Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $192.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.78.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

