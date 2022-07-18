Ibex Investors LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $102.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Profile



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

