Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $46.57 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

