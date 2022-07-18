McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,181 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,340,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 281,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $102.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

