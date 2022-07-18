Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 49,547 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,547 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.96% of Trinity Capital worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 89,771 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 101.25%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

