Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

