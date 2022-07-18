Ibex Investors LLC Has $25.94 Million Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 199,743 shares during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries makes up 1.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.