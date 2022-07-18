ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 3.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS NOBL opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

