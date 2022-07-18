Ibex Investors LLC Buys 357,563 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 358.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,563 shares during the quarter. Cognyte Software makes up approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT opened at $3.96 on Monday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

