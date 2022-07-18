Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,165 shares of company stock worth $6,179,021 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

