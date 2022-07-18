Ibex Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 1,204.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846,694 shares during the period. Riskified comprises approximately 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $3.99 on Monday. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $628.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

