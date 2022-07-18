Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $320,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

