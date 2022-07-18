Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 34,006 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,006 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.50% of Imago BioSciences worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $557.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

