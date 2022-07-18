McDonald Partners LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 24,202.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,231 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

