Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $314.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

