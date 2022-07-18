Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Market Perform

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

