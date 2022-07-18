Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Market Perform

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.52.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
